

ALMA PRISCILLA POWELL (Age 93)



Of Berryville, VA, passed away Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Elmcroft Assistant Living.

Born January 28, 1926 in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Amos Twigg and Myrtle Clara "Triplet" Twigg. Alma was an analyst at the CIA until her retirement in 1993.

She is survived by one son James Powell III; daughter, Ann Smull and husband Richard; and sister Laura Gore of Vera Beach Florida.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, James Powell, and three brothers, Arthur Twigg, Edward Twigg, and William Twigg; and one sister, Eileen Jenkins.

We want to thank all her amazing nurses, especially Missy Dokes, who was there to the end.

Interment will be at Culpepper National Cemetery. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.

