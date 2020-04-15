

Alma Louise Spaid (Age 93)



On April 10, 2020 Alma L. Spaid of Silver Spring, MD departed this life at home with family by her side. Alma was the beloved wife of the late Glen L. Spaid. She is survived by her children, Keith Spaid (Robin), Teresa Archer (Tom), Brenda Fowler (Bootie), Mitchell Spaid (Barbara) and Todd Spaid. She is also survived by many grandchildren (the late Richard and Brad) and numerous great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank her caregivers Roza, Karene, Marry and Jen for their support for the past several years. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Millian Memorial Methodist Church, 13016 Parkland Drive, Rockville MD 20853 or to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Rockville, MD 20850.