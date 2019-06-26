The Washington Post

ALMA WHITE (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALMA WHITE.
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Maple Springs Baptist Church
4131 Belt Road
Capital Heights, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Springs Baptist Church
Reposing
Following Services
Maple Springs Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Cedar Hill Cemetery
4111 Pennsylvania Ave.
Suitland, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ALMA ELIZABETH WHITE  

Sunrise ~ January 10, 1940  
Sunset ~June 21, 2019  
Alma White of Dinwiddie City, Virginia, peacefully entered into her resting place on Friday, June 21, 2019 in NW Washington, DC. Mrs. White's viewing will be held at Maple Springs Baptist Church, 4131 Belt Road, Capital Heights, MD 20743 on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. and funeral services at 11 a.m. Mrs. White will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery. 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, Maryland 20746. The family will hold the repast immediately following the interment at Maple Springs Baptist Church. Service entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home of Washington, DC.

Published in The Washington Post on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.