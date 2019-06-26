ALMA ELIZABETH WHITE
Sunrise ~ January 10, 1940
Sunset ~June 21, 2019
Alma White of Dinwiddie City, Virginia, peacefully entered into her resting place on Friday, June 21, 2019 in NW Washington, DC. Mrs. White's viewing will be held at Maple Springs Baptist Church, 4131 Belt Road, Capital Heights, MD 20743 on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. and funeral services at 11 a.m. Mrs. White will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery. 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, Maryland 20746. The family will hold the repast immediately following the interment at Maple Springs Baptist Church. Service entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home of Washington, DC.