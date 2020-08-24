1/
ALMARINE "Renee" WILLIAMS
ALMARINE WILLIAMS "Renee"  
Almarine "Renee" Williams was called to her eternal rest on Friday, August 14, 2020. Renee is affectionately remembered by her sons Larry Lee, Rodney L. Lee (Sheila) and Daniel R. Williams (Chineta); daughters Almaree Neal and T. Diane Glenn (Berkley); grandchildren Lynette Hijada (Gino), Antoinette Lee, Erica Neal, Tiffany Lee, Jennifer Hill, LaToya Hayes (Michael), Spenser Williams; sisters Victoria Escobar, Magdalena (Willie) Creighton, Elaina Lynch and Sandra Cooper (Nathan); brothers Calvin, Quinton (Linda), Michael (Bridgette) and Donnell (Gerri) Hedgepeth. Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 12 Noon. Please view the online memorial guestbook at:www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com. And kindly leave a fond memory or some words of comfort to the family.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
