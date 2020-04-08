

ALMEDA HARLEY



Almeda is no longer with us. She went to a heavenly place on the morning of Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the age of 92. During her final days, she was embraced by her family and loved dearly. She was born to the late William and Ica Johnson on May 17, 1927, in Findlay, OH. After graduating from Findlay High School, Almeda journeyed to Washington, DC to work for the federal government and attend the University of the District of Columbia. She formerly resided in Mt. Rainier, MD for 35 years; later lived with her son, Michael, from 2002 until 2018 and was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church for 70 years. Almeda was predeceased by her parents and six siblings. She is survived by five children, Mignon, George, Manny, Mia and Michael; two daughters-in-law, Jennifer and Jessica; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her dearest friend, Bertice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.