

Almyra Taylor Williams



On Sunday, March 17, 2019. The devoted wife of 40 years to Ralph E. Williams. The loving mother of Ralph E. Williams, II and Melanie D. Williams. She also leaves one sister, Arline T. Flournoy (Rochel), two stepsons, Glenus G. Williams (Tawnya) and Edward D. Griffin (Nicole), one brother-in-law, Wade Williams, one sister-in-law, Marsha Trent, nine nephews, four nieces, three step-grandsons, four step-granddaughters and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Alma Taylor, brother, Carlton M. Taylor, sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and W. Criss Glaude, brothers-in-law, Louis B. Williams and Thaddeus Ricardo Trent and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 1357 E. Capitol St., SE, Washington, DC 20003. Arrangements entrusted to Ralph Williams II Funeral Service, P.A., 301-262-2387.