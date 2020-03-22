

Aloha Pearl South



West Lafayette - Aloha Pearl South, 82, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at University Place. She was born January 20, 1938, in Akron, OH, to the late Earl Broadwater and Pearl (Chipps) Broadwater. She married Charles E. South in May 1968, and he preceded her in death in 1993.

Aloha received both her bachelor and master's degrees in history at Kent State in Ohio, at a time when many institutions of higher learning would not even admit women.

With her love of history, Aloha found a job at the National Archives and Records Administration in Washington, DC. She worked there, primarily as an Archivist, for 47 years before retiring in 2008.

She was a lifelong animal lover and her calico cat, Ellie, was with her until the end. She was a lifelong Bridge player and had more recently enjoyed Bingo and Mah Jongg. She was an avid reader of fiction and journalism. She loved movies, the theater, and sports. She was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians, but as a resident of Virginia who worked in Washington for decades, she was thrilled to see the Washington Nationals win the World Series last year. She traveled extensively within the United States, with her favorite trips being to Las Vegas and Hawaii.

Aloha made friends often and easily wherever she lived, and she will be remembered as a good and thoughtful friend, a kind woman who loved life and lived it as fully as possible. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Dave Barbarash) South of West Lafayette, her brother, Richard (Janet) Broadwater of Letart, WV, and her grandson, Ryan Barbarash of West Lafayette. She found her greatest joy in being a grandmother during the last three years of her life.

In addition to her husband, Charles, Aloha was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Broadwater.

Burial was private at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA.

