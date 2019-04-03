ALPHONSO ROULHAC

  • "Sleep in Peace, Pooh Pooh my dance partner, I remember our..."
    - Barbara Dorch

 

Alphonso Roulhac  
February 16, 1950 - March 16, 2019  

Born in Washington, DC to the late Alphonso T. Roulhac and the late Mildred B. Johnson. Alphonso leaves to cherish his memory, one brother, Reginald Holloway; Effie Conley his partner/mate on and off for 47 years; four children Yasmin Abdullah, Christina Plummer and Tremaine Meeks, and Ratico Kiser; four step-children, Monique Morton, Kathleen Wright, Morey Morton and Miguel Morton; 17 grandchildren, Aaliyah, Siarrah, Tiarrah, Dereonna, Donisha, Danielle, Tariq, Aaron Tahréz, Jalen, Joseph, Christian Jr., Derrick, Dion Jr., Devon, Ratico Jr., Jaquarius, King Darius; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services on April 5, 2019 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 3, 2019
