Altamese Robinson Gilmore (Age101)



On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Altamese "Big Momma" Gilmore passed peacefully into eternal life at her home. She is survived by her children, Dovel C. Gilmore, Altamese Y. Williams, and Walter D. Gilmore; grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the R.L. Jones A.M.E. Zion Church, 1723 Lawrence St. NE, Washington, DC.