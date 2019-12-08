The Washington Post

Passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, due to Alzheimer's disease. Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Shelly Wolfe (George), Jocelyn Hill (Keith) and Millicent Olive (Cordell); five grandchildren; two sisters, Enid Johns and Jeanne Adkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brothers, Increase, William and John Johns. Born in Farmville, VA in 1935, Toni graduated from Spelman College and led a full life as a military wife, corporate executive and interior designer. Active community member in Oakland, CA for more than 40 years, before moving to Maryland in 2018. Service will be held in early 2020. Contact the family at [email protected].
 
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019
