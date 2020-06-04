Alva Raymond Faulkner Jr.
1926 - 2020
Alva Raymond Faulkner, Jr.  (Age 94)  
Of Silver Spring, MD, died May 31, 2020. He was born January 23, 1926, in Glendale, CA to the late Alva and Ellen Faulkner. He is survived by Margaret "Peg" Faulkner; his wife of 72 years; and six children, Mark, Carolyn Dangelmaier, David, Paul, Gareth and Ellen Raines; and seven cherished grandchildren, Allison, Emma, Jonathan, Lauren, Kelly, Alexander and Morgan; and great granddaughter, Tiffany Rose. After graduating from Rice University, he enjoyed a 25-year career with the Bechtel Power Corporation as a principle engineer. The family will have a private memorial service in the near future.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 4, 2020.
