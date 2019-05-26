ALVIE PASCHALL (Age 97)
1922 ~ 2019
On Monday April 29, 2019, beloved father of Samuel Paschall (Surav) and Matthew Paschall (Jimmie); loving grandfather of Matthew and Carly Paschall. Alvie was born in Henderson, North Carolina in 1922 and moved to Washington, DC as a young man. Alvie married Lucretia Matthews in June 1948 and they were married for almost 70 years. Together they were very active and visible in the Brightwood Community. In addition to his long career with the Federal Government, Alvie served as a Deacon at Zion Baptist Church for 20 years, and was a member of the Private Butlers Association, frequently working events at the White House. Alvie was a legend at Fort Stevens playground, where he was a renowned tennis player and avid jogger. For the last four years he lived at Kensington Park Senior Living Community where he knew everyone and everyone loved him. His bright smile and positive attitude would light up a room. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20011. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, c/o Minette Barnes 202-722-4943. Arrangements by MCGUUIRE. www.mcguire-services.com