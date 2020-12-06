Alvin H. Chin (Age 71)
Of Burke, Virginia, passed away of a heart attack on November 17, 2020. He was a retired Foreign Service Officer in the U.S. Department of State. Following the events of 9/11, he joined the Burke Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. He also performed disaster relief work for the American Red Cross. After surviving prostate cancer, he worked on behalf of prostate cancer survivors as a board member of the Virginia Prostate Cancer Coalition and the National Alliance of State Prostate Cancer Coalitions. Alvin is survived by his wife, three children, three grandchildren, and four siblings. The memorial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made"In Memory of Alvin Chin" to the National Alliance of State Prostate Cancer Coalitions (naspcc.org/index.php/donate
) or to the Inova Health Foundation-Life with Cancer Prostate Cancer Support Group (lifewithcancer.org/donate
).