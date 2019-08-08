ALVIN ANDREW FENWICK
Alvin Andrew Fenwick "Big Al" 100, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ formerly of Southern, MD passed away on August 2, 2019. Born in Washington, DC to the late William Andrew Fenwick and Sadie Elizabeth Fenwick. A graduate of Cardoza High School in Washington, DC Alvin joined the U.S. Navy
and later was the owner of a printing company and earned a pilot's license. Alvin joined the Washington, DC Fire Department, he worked his way up to lieutenant and acting captain. Alvin oversaw all the fire houses that responded to the government buildings including the White House. He is survived by children Verrano Andre Delmacio Fenwick, Juanita Winfield Patterson and Katherine Holmes. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 Noon in St. George Catholic Church Valley Lee, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.