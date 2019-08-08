The Washington Post

ALVIN FENWICK

Guest Book
Service Information
Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Pa
41590 Fenwick St
Leonardtown, MD
20650
(301)-475-8500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. George Catholic Church
Valley Lee, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. George Catholic Church
Valley Lee, MD
Notice
ALVIN ANDREW FENWICK  

Alvin Andrew Fenwick "Big Al" 100, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ formerly of Southern, MD passed away on August 2, 2019. Born in Washington, DC to the late William Andrew Fenwick and Sadie Elizabeth Fenwick. A graduate of Cardoza High School in Washington, DC Alvin joined the U.S. Navy and later was the owner of a printing company and earned a pilot's license. Alvin joined the Washington, DC Fire Department, he worked his way up to lieutenant and acting captain. Alvin oversaw all the fire houses that responded to the government buildings including the White House. He is survived by children Verrano Andre Delmacio Fenwick, Juanita Winfield Patterson and Katherine Holmes. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 Noon in St. George Catholic Church Valley Lee, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
