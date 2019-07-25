Alvin Donald Hinton
Passed on Monday, July 15, 2019. He is survived by loving children, Deona Denise Hinton-Chambers, Alvin Abernathy and Kevin Abernathy, 10 grandchildren, one great-grandson, sisters, Von-Deleah Williams and Samone Hinton a devoted friend, Janet Vinson and other relatives. Family will receive friends Friday, July 26 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 206 New York Avenue NW, Washington, DC. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. (viewing 9 to 9:50 a.m.) Rev. David Bava, Pastor and celebrant. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements Robinson Funeral Home.