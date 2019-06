ALVIN M. CHASE "Mack"

June 11, 1944 ~ August 17, 2014



Happy Birthday, Mack!

Your loving spirit will be in our hearts forever. We love and miss you every day,

especially on your birthday.

God Bless Your Soul,

Your Brothers, Norman, Carl and Ron;

Sisters, Deloris, Josephine and Gladys; Nieces, Nephews, other Family and Friends