ALVIN NOWVERL

Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Queens Chapel United Methodist Church
7410 Old Muirkirk Road
Beltsville, MD
Notice
ALVIN NOWVERL  

Passed away peacefully at the age of 69 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, with his wife by his side. Alvin served in the United States Army in 1971. After the military Alvin furthered his education getting a Master's of Science in Electrical Engineering at North Carolina A&T State University. Alvin's celebration of life will be held at Queens Chapel United Methodist Church, 7410 Old Muirkirk Road, Beltsville, MD, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERALHOME.

Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2019
