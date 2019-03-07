Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALVIN OLIVER. View Sign



OLIVER ALVIN E. OLIVER (Age 100) Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, died after a brief illness on January 25, 2019 at a hospital near his residence in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. He resided for nearly 50 years in Alexandria, VA. A native of Sterling, Michigan, he was born in 1918, son of the late Hugh and Blanche Oliver. Raised on a farm with his twin sister Alma, he graduated with honors from Michigan State University. He was a member of Alpha Zeta, the national agriculture honorary fraternity, and Kappa Delta Pi, the national education honorary society. He met the love of his life, Jean, while at Michigan State and they were married in 1943. That same year, he was called to active military service. He served in the U.S. Army-G3, in Kunming, China, during World War II , and remained until the Japanese army surrendered to the Chinese. He was one of only 25 Americans assigned to fly to Nanking, China, to witness the historic event. After the war, he returned to his alma mater, Michigan State University, to establish the first university short course to train students for management careers in grain elevator and farm supply businesses, where he developed professional relationships with industry leaders. In 1954, he was recruited to become Assistant Executive Vice President and Executive Manager of the Grain Dealers National Association (which later would be renamed the National Grain and Feed Association). In 1956, he was promoted to Executive Vice President - just the third person to serve as the Association's chief executive staff officer in its 60-year history. He served in that capacity for a remarkable and consequential 30 years until retiring in 1986. During that time, he transformed the Association into a modern, financially sound and influential trade association that effectively represents a unique broad cross-section of the diverse grain, feed, processing and export industry. Among his proudest achievements was the creation of an industry-led and funded fire and explosion research program that discovered the causes of and ways for preventing fires and explosions in grain-handling and milling facilities - leading to a dramatic reduction in the number of such incidents and the saving of countless lives. He also led the Association in successfully opposing - despite long odds - numerous attempts to create government grain marketing boards that would have undermined the free enterprise system and competitive marketplace. He advised, directly and indirectly, U.S. Presidents on agricultural policy issues, including Presidents Johnson, Nixon, Ford and Reagan. After retiring, Al and Jean lived and enjoyed retirement for another 20 years in their home by the Potomac River. The Olivers then moved to Rancho Palos Verdes CA, to be closer to some of their family. He was involved and volunteered time with Future Farmers of America, the Boy Scouts of America and Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by Jean, his wife of 67 years, and their son, Don. He is survived by three sons. Dale Oliver of Palm Springs CA., Richard Oliver, and James Oliver of Atlanta, GA., five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of life will be conducted Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1301 Collingwood Rd., Alexandria, VA. Family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, support.mymsaa.org .A memorial service and celebration of life will be conducted Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1301 Collingwood Rd., Alexandria, VA. Family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, support.mymsaa.org Religious Service Information Aldersgate United Methodist

Religious Service Information Aldersgate United Methodist

