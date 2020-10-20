

ALVIN Q. PORCH, SR.

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 he died surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife Belinda; son, Alvin Jr.; three grandchildren; and mother Lola Ferguson. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2001 Brooks Dr. District Heights, MD from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a private service directly following. Rev. Peter R. Blue, Sr. officiating. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. in Emporia, VA from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment Gilliam Family Cemetery.



