ALVIN PORCH Sr.
ALVIN Q. PORCH, SR.  
On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 he died surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife Belinda; son, Alvin Jr.; three grandchildren; and mother Lola Ferguson. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2001 Brooks Dr. District Heights, MD from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a private service directly following. Rev. Peter R. Blue, Sr. officiating. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. in Emporia, VA from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment Gilliam Family Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Matthews Baptist Church
OCT
26
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Knox-High Mortuary Inc
