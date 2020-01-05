The Washington Post

Alvin M. SACKS (Age 92)  

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Alvin M. Sacks, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Helene K. Sacks, devoted father of Martin (Mary Beth) Sacks and Carol (Matthew Stotts) Sacks, cherished grandfather of Kyle (Jocelyn), Josh (Jennifer) and Brent (Bridget) Sacks and Claire Stotts. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to a . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020
