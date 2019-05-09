ALVIN STATLAND
On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Alvin Statland of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte Statland; devoted father of Karen Kekeris (Bill) and Steven Statland (Tatiana); loving grandfather of Billy Kekeris, Jr. (Lily), Jimmy Kekeris (Wendy), Joe Kekeris (John Fitzwilliams), Nicole Thompson, Olga Rollins (David) and Dylan Statland; dear great-grandfather of Savanah Lawter (Brandon), Sydney Thompson, Brett Kekeris, Shelby Thompson, Alek Rollins and Grayson Rollins. Alvin is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, 11 a.m. at Kol Shalom, 9110 Darnestown Rd., Rockville, MD 20850. Interment at Menorah Gardens. The family will be receiving immediately following services at the residence of Karen and Bill Kekeris. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (www.cancer.org
).