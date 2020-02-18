ALVIN A. SWINTON
Peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, resident of Washington, DC. Loving husband of the late Mildred C. Swinton; father of Tira Swinton, Tamica Rollins and bonus son, Glenn Swinton. Son of the late Benjamin Swinton and Eva Mae Swinton. Survived by four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 9:30 a.m., service 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Landover, MD 20785. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins.