

ALWILTER T. WILSON (Age 79)

Alwilter Theresa Wilson passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born to the late Mary and Allen Roberts in Orlando, FL. Alwilter is survived by her loving husband, William; two sons, Conan (Melissa) and Orlan (Myrlande); one daughter, Shana; three granddaughters and three grandsons. She was predeceased by one daughter, Mara. Alwilter received her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Howard University in 1963. She served in the U.S. Army, Women's Army Corps. Alwilter retired from the Federal Government.She was a Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Her personal passions were photography and genealogy. Viewing is Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 3601 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington DC. Interment private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store