ALYCE BARNETT



ALYCE K. BARNETT September 22, 1923 - July 7, 2020

Alyce Knox Barnett, of Washington, DC and Gloucester, VA, passed away peacefully at home two months shy of her 97th birthday. The eldest of three children, Alyce grew up in Lexington, KY, graduating from Kentucky State College before moving to Washington, DC with her husband, George Prince Barnett. She began her DC Public Schools career as elementary, then resource teacher, and retired as mentor in the National Teachers Corps. She faithfully attended the 13th and Irving and East Capitol Street Churches of Christ in Washington, and the Gloucester and Silver Spring Churches of Christ after retirement. Mrs. Barnett enjoyed socializing with the J-U (Just Us) club, the Hens and Roosters, and the Bachelor-Benedict Club.Mrs. Barnett was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce (Ron) Montague, and Brenda Barnett Dunson; granddaughters, Konyka Dunson, and Rielle Montague Barnes (Bobby); grandson, Kenan Dunson; and two great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Sabrina Barnes. Services will be at the Little Church in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD on July 22, 2020, Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a private service. Everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.



