ALYCE GULLATTE

Service Information
Reposing
Thursday, May 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McLaughlin Funeral Home
2518 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.
Washington, DC
Service
Friday, May 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union Temple Baptist Church
1225 W Street, SE
Dr. Alyce Chenault Gullattee  
(Age 91)  

Peacefully transitioned this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Rockville, MD. She is survived by her daughters, Aishaetu Gullattee, and Deborjha Blackwell, 10 grandchildren,14 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Dr. Gullattee will lie in repose on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 12 noon until 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Home, 2518 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Washington, DC. Service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Union Temple Baptist Church, 1225 W Street, SE: Viewing at 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Funeral Service will be live streamed. Service by McLaughlin Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 6, 2020
