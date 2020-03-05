The Washington Post

ALYCE JONES

Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Israel Baptist Church
1251 Saratoga Avenue
NE Washington, DC
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Israel Baptist Church
1251 Saratoga Avenue
NE Washington, DC
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:15 AM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Alyce Washington Jones  

Departed this life on February 28, 2020 of Suitland, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward U. Jones; loving mother of Vicki and Vanessa Jones and Vonda (Robert) Currence Jones; grandmother of Vohn-Edward Jones and Nekolus Currence. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service 11 a.m. at Israel Baptist Church, 1251 Saratoga Avenue, NE Washington, DC 20018. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday March 11,2020 at 10 15 a.m.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 5, 2020
