Alyce Washington Jones
Departed this life on February 28, 2020 of Suitland, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward U. Jones; loving mother of Vicki and Vanessa Jones and Vonda (Robert) Currence Jones; grandmother of Vohn-Edward Jones and Nekolus Currence. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service 11 a.m. at Israel Baptist Church, 1251 Saratoga Avenue, NE Washington, DC 20018. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday March 11,2020 at 10 15 a.m.