

Reverend Dr. Alyce Mullen



Reverend Dr. Alyce Miller Mullen, 91, of Oakton, Virginia, died peacefully April 24, 2020. Alyce was born November 1, 1928 in Oneonta, New York to Reverend Dr. Wesley Alfred and Ethel Barlow Miller. She attended Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, OH and American University in Washington, DC before earning her Doctorate in Theology from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC. Her accomplished career included being a schoolteacher, scientific editor for the American Association for the Advancement of Science, writer of the "Small Talk" column in The Springfield Independent, and a marriage counselor as well as serving as Associate Pastor at Clarendon United Methodist Church in Arlington, VA and Pastor at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in Alexandria, VA. She shared her zest for life with family and friends, and enjoyed singing, biking, reading, writing, walking and communing with nature. She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Roy Mullen, loving daughters Holly Mullen, Heather Mullen (James Pattan), Hillary Mullen DeVol (Robert) and grandchildren, Lauren, James, Sarah, and Michael. She was preceded in death by her son, Hugh Mullen. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or your local ASPCA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please sign family guest book at: