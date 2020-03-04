

Alyce Tatum Payne



Born in Washington, DC on July 13, 1937, and went home on February 18, 2020 at age 82. A quiet prayer service was held for her on February 20, 2020, immediately followed by interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

A native of Washington, DC, she attended the Sacred Heart Academy. Alyce worked first as an analyst for the United States Army at Fort Meade, Maryland and then for the Government Printing Office. She worked in the private sector at Saint Anthony's while her children attended the grade school there. She then returned to the Federal Government to finish her career at the National Institutes of Health.

Each and every soul Alyce touched she respected and cared for, freely sharing the best of herself, the best of her counsel. She afforded to all who were wise enough to listen the benefit of her sage advice, kindly and truthfully given. She took on life with strength, grace and honesty, approaching it with a can-do attitude. Never letting negativity or events bother her, she often said in the face of such, "No fools, no fun." She enjoyed reading, music from all genres, cooking, and sharing a delicious meal with good conversation.

Alyce left this life and joined her son Ryland; parents, James and Ida Tatum; brother, James "Sonny" Tatum Jr.; sisters, Doris and Luther Kiah and their son Michael, Katherine and Samuel Overby, Sylvia and Orsey Robertson; sister-in-law Ella V. Payne; and brother-in-law Rodney A. Payne.

She leaves behind her old friend, Ronald E. Payne; sons, Renard and his wife Ida and son Michael; Reginald and his wife Cynthia and daughter Kory; and loving daughter, Rochelle and her husband Chine Livingston; son Donovan and his wife Aliyah; along with a multitude of in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you donate to the .