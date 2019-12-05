The Washington Post

Alzalee Gray

alzalee pollard lEE-gray  

On November 27, 2019 the beloved wife of the late Albert Gray she is survived by children, Cornell (Larry), Terry (Shelia), Renae; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great great-grandchildren; three siblings, Joseph Pollard, Vermell McBride, Marie Cannon and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Galilee Baptist Church, 2101 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD 20747. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 5, 2019
