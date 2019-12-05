alzalee pollard lEE-gray
On November 27, 2019 the beloved wife of the late Albert Gray she is survived by children, Cornell (Larry), Terry (Shelia), Renae; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great great-grandchildren; three siblings, Joseph Pollard, Vermell McBride, Marie Cannon and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Galilee Baptist Church, 2101 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD 20747. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.