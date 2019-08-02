

ALZENA M. CHAMBERS (Age 85)



Of Ashburn, VA, departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Aldler Center for Caring, Aldie, VA. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Vanessa C. Jackson of Ashburn, VA; son, Donald L. Chambers of Berryville, VA; granddaughter, Tasha L. Chambers (Charles Harry), of Ashburn, VA; grandson Donald L. Chambers, Jr. of Washington DC; great-grandson Sherman L. Chambers of Ashburn, VA; great-granddaughter, Charlye-Grace Harry of Ashburn, VA; former daughter-in-law, Reva

Vanessa Banks (Clarence); former husband, Mack W. Chambers of Lynchburg, VA; niece, Toni A. Hudson of Baltimore, MD; nephew, William E. Hudson, Jr., of Washington, DC and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing and visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until time of Homegoing Service, 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 22870 Dominion Lane, Sterling, VA. The Rev. Gregory L. Spurlock, Pastor. Interment Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery immediately following service. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern VA. Eric S. Lyles, Dir. Lic VA/MD/DC. 1 800-388-1913.