Aman Sulaimani
Aman Sulaimani  
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Aman Sulaimani at George Washington University Hospital on Friday, August 7, 2020 following a bravely fought battle with cancer. Aman was a larger than life figure, impacting the lives of so many, through his sense of humor, generosity and love of life. He was positive and optimistic until the very end, traits which helped him succeed against all odds, after he arrived from Afghanistan in the US in 1967 with $2 in his pocket and a dream. Together with his wife, Trish, he started the first ever Afghan restaurant in the United States, here in Washington, DC. This began a love affair with the restaurant business and with this country, becoming a proud American citizen in 1982. His greatest source of pride were his children, Alex and Natalia, his daughter and son in law, Sara and Adam, and especially his beautiful grandchildren, Ethan, Sonia, Anthony, Miles and Lorelai, who adored him. While we are all devastated by his passing, we recognise an amazing life and man, and feel so very blessed to have had him in our lives. Thank you Amanjon, Dad, Baba, for everything. We'll miss you every day. Rest in peace. We love you.Aman Sulaimani  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
