AMANDA BROWN

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen Chapel AME Church
2518 Fairland Road
Silver Spring, MD
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen Chapel AME Church
2518 Fairland Road
Silver Spring, MD
Notice
Amanda G. Brevard Brown  

On Sunday, September 1, 2019; Devoted wife of Gordon Brown; Loving mother of Natako Brevard. She is also survived by her mother, Edith Brevard, two step-daughters, Yolanda and Jewel, mother-in-law, Mary West, two grandsons, two sisters, one brother and many other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Allen Chapel AME Church, 2518 Fairland Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Services by BIANCHI.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 8, 2019
