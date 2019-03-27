Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AMIE KING.



AMIE CHARLENE KING

June 3, 1936 - March 23, 2019



Charlene is survived by her daughter Amie Vandersluis; sons Warren and Brian King; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be remembered.

Charlene attended George Washington University and graduated with a B.A. degree in English literature. While there she was an active and valued member of Chi Omega sorority. An excellent writer, she worked on the school newspaper, The Hatchet; and she served as a contributor and then as editor of the yearbook, The Cherry Tree. Her friends have many fond and happy memories of good times with Charlene at school and later in life.

She worked at the Capitol Times newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin and later at Science Magazine in Washington, DC. She enjoyed sewing and had a love of the arts.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 28 at 3 p.m. at Ryland Epworth United Methodist Church, 3200 S St., SE, Washington, DC 20020. Donations may be made to the National Wildlife Foundation.