Amor Lane
On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Amor Lane of Rockville, MD. Loving husband of Anita Lane; beloved father of Bruce (Leslie) Lane and Michelle (Abe) Loewenthal; devoted grandfather of Evan, Dana, Yonah, Yitzi, Cheski and Simcha. Funeral service will be held Sunday, August 18, 12:30 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Tzedek, 10621 S Glen Road, Potomac, MD 20854 with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be held following services on Sunday at the home of Bruce and Leslie Lane, resuming on Monday with minyan at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Jewish Committee https://www.ajc.org/washington
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.