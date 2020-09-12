AMY ADDISON



AMY B. ADDISON

Amy B. Addison, 82 died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by her family, at her home in Columbia, South Carolina. For 75 years she lived in Washington DC and worked for the Department of the Treasury where she retired after 52 years. She loved the Lord and was a member of Bible Way Church of Washington, DC. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rubielee L. Addison, and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest in Washington, DC.



