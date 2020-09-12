AMY BOLTON

1/1
Dr. Amy Elizabeth Bolton  (nee McCrary) (Age 45)  
Of Washington DC., passed away August 7, 2020. Amy was born on July 15, 1975 in Cocoa Beach, FL to the late Patricia McCrary (Corder) and Wade McCrary. Amy earned her doctorate from the University of Central Florida in Psychology (Applied Experimental & Human Factors). She has worked for the Office of Naval Research since 2005.Amy dedicated her life to supporting women's rights and political sciences. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved pets, cheering on the National's baseball team, as well as cruising the ocean's blue water while exploring different countries abroad.The family will hold a private service. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to your local SPCA or ActBlue campaign. Arrangements for Amy are under the care and direction of Roger J. Mason funeral services.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 12, 2020.
