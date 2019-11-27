

Amy Haskins Croyder (Age 57)



Found peace on November 21 after bravely battling chronic pain for over thirty years. She is survived by her beloved twins, Logan and Nora Bahns; her mother, Elinore Wentworth Brown and three sisters, Ann Leslie Linde, Harriet Stebbins Buchholz, Mary Page Croyder and her sister-in-law, Antoinette Croyder. Her brother David passed away in 2009.

Amy's greatest love was, and always will be, her children. Motherhood was her primary purpose and her absolute pride and joy.

Amy was tender hearted, tenacious, a perfectionist. Before becoming ill at the age 21, she was a star athlete, a fantastic gymnast and runner. She held a record track time at Walt Whitman High School for over 15 years. She won the Maryland State mile. Upon graduation from James Madison University she went to graduate school, obtained an M.S.W., and worked with the intellectually disabled. She was a strong writer and an even better communicator. Clients and staff loved her.

Amy also sewed beautifully, loved animals, and had a passion for antiques, jewelry, home decorating and all pursuits that involved supporting the dreams and goals of others. She was truly interested, and deeply invested in the lives of her friends and family. She was quick to offer support, praise and positivity. There was no one she was unwilling to help.

She was a rare combination of true grit and open heart and will be terribly missed. Her smile, her hugs, her laughter will forever be ours to keep.

Please take time to research the devastating effects of ME/CFS (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome), Temporomandibular Disorder, Trigeminal Neuropathy, and Myofascial Pain Disorder should you strive to understand her heroism.

A gathering of friends and family will be held in Bethesda, MD at a date to be determined, and also in Onancock, VA.