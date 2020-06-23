AMY JONES
Dr. Amy Ann Anthony Jones  
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 15, 2020 at White Oak Medical Center, after an extended illness. Amy is survived by her two grandsons, Anthony Eugene Jones and Amari Mikel -Lee Jones; her loving and devoted sister, Kathy Anthony Manning (Bernard); and a host of faithful and caring family and friends. Due to Covid-19, private interment and services will be family members only on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Gate of Heaven with Rev. Everett Pearson officiating. Memorial services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in honor of Amy to: Teen Tech Youth Ministry Mount Calvary Catholic Church Attn: Rev. Everett Pearson 6700 Marlboro Pike Forestville, MD 20747, or to The Pearl and Ivy Educational Foundation at www.pearlandivy.org. Arrangements by Latney's Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Latney's Funeral Home
3831 Georgia Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 882-2455
