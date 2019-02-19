

AMY MARIA BERNARDO MARINO



Amy Maria Marino, (nee Bernardo), age 51, of Bristol, RI, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was the wife of Scott D. Marino, her husband of 13 years. Born and raised in Bethesda, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Ralph A. and Emilia (Bucolo) Bernardo. In addition to her husband, she leaves, a daughter, Cristina Rose Marino; a sister, Victoria Bernardo-Hill of Gaithersburg, MD; two brothers, Ralph A. Bernardo, II (Andrea) of Rockville, MD and Santo G. Bernardo of Bristol; her mother-in-law, Connie Marino (the late Ilario); brothers-in-law, Larry P. Marino (Frances) of Ho-ho-kus, NJ and Kenneth Marino (Caroline) of Bristol; many nieces and nephews and many, many friends and family from across the United States who loved her and whose lives she touched.

Funeral services from the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol, Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State Street, Bristol. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bristol Fire Dept., Ladies Auxiliary and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 775, Bristol, RI 02809. For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to