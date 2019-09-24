

Amy Jill Schaefer



On Sunday September 22, 2019, Amy Jill Schaefer of Potomac Maryland. Beloved Wife of Marc Schaefer; devoted Mother of Jeffrey Schaefer, Lori Schaefer (Tom Skibinski), Steven Schaefer; beloved Sister of Diane Rosenberg and Laura Rosenberg (deceased); sister-in-law of Mitchell Schaefer, Betty Schaefer; and aunt of Justin Schaefer. Cherished Daughter of the late Alexander and Beatrice Rosenberg.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 24 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Congregation B'nai Tzedek, 10621 South Glen Road, Potomac MD 20854. Interment at King David Memorial Gardens Hollywood Road, Falls Church Virginia 20854. Family will be observing Shiva at the residence of Diane Rosenberg starting at Tuesday September 24 2019, 7 p.m. Through Thursday, September 26 2019 7 p.m.

Contributions may be made in the memory of Amy Schaefer to The MedStar Georgetown Liver Transplant Institute Program 3800 Reservoir Rd NW Attn.; 1-main Hospital Administration, Office of philanthropy Washington DC 20007.

Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. Under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.