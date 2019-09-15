

AMY TAXIN (née Filderman)



On Friday, September 6, 2019, AMY JO TAXIN of Boca Raton, FL. She was the daughter of the late Wolfe "Todd" and Dorothy "Susie" Filderman. Everyone knows "once in love with Amy, always in love with Amy." She was a devoted and loving mother of Stacey Lauren Sutton (Don) and Alex Jacob Taxin, grandmother of her cherished Winter Rose Sutton, dear sister of Lynne Dee Filderman, Pennye Sue Latimer and Franklyn Todd Filderman (Emma), aunt and great-aunt to her nieces, nephew, great-nieces and great-nephew. A funeral was held on September 9, 2019 at Lakeside Memorial Park in Miami, FL. Memorial contributions may be made to "The Sandler Pavilion-Lynn Cancer Institute in memory of Amy Taxin" c/o Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, 745 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33487 or to Tifereth Israel Congregation Kol Nashim (Sisterhood), 7701 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20012.