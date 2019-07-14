Ana Betulia Carmouze
(Age 80)
On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, of Kensington, MD. Born Ana Betulia Buitrago in Bogota, Colombia on May 13, 1939. Beloved wife of Jorge Carmouze; mother of Raul Carmouze and Grace Carmouze-Cunningham (Jerry); grandmother to Camila Mae Cunningham. Caring aunt, devoted Godmother and trusted friend to many. Daughter of the late Carlota Acero and sister of the late Luisa Buitrago of Bogota. Retired long-time employee of GEICO in Chevy Chase, MD. Relatives and friends may call at St. Catherine Laboure Church, Veirs Mill and Claridge Roads, Wheaton, MD, Monday, July 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 7660, Atlanta, GA 30357.
Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019