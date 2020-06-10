Ana America Brito (Age 93)
Loving wife to Francisco Brito, beloved mother and a champion of English Literacy. Ana died of natural causes, peacefully in her sleep, on June 5, 2020. Ana was born in Taguasco, Cuba on September 27. She was a proud alumna of La Progresiva de Cardenas y Varadero and served as a math teacher in Cuba. Ana and Francisco bravely fled the Cuban Revolution in 1968 to come to the United States with their four daughters and two grandsons. Ana instilled lessons of love of God, courage, strength, tenacity, kindness, and education in her family and in those she touched. As an educator, Ana knew that success for immigrants in this country must begin with the mastery of language, so in 1985, she founded Ayuda Especial. The program served local immigrants learning English at the Bethesda United Methodist Church and later moved to its current location at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg. In 2014, the nearly thirty-year program was succeeded by the Ana A. Brito Foundation (AABFI), a non-profit foundation launched to continue Ana's legacy of support and commitment to the local community. A private service followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be held, due gathering restrictions. A public memorial service will be planned for a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ana A. Brito Foundation www.aabfi.org
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.