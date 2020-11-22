1/1
ANA GRILLO
1944 - 2020
ANA MARIA REYES GRILLO (Age 76)  
Passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. She was born on July 24, 1944 in Guatemala City, Guatemala. She was the beloved wife of the late Rafael E. Grillo; mother of Juan Jimenez (Nohemi) and the late Rita Michelle Grillo. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Anita, Sophia, Analucia, Jose, and Diego. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church, 3211 Sacred Heart Way, NW, Washington, DC 20010. Visitation: 9 a.m., Mass: 12 p.m. Burial will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:00 AM
Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church
NOV
23
Service
12:00 PM
Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
