ANA SHERMAN
Ana Sherman of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Sherman; devoted mother of Natasha Nalley and Sonia (Robert) Stevens; loving grandmother of Lori (Kyle), David (Janelle), Anthony and the late Chris; cherished great-grandmother of Jarrett (Megan), Morgan, Liam and Dylan; beloved great-great-grandmother of Forrest, Evra and Jordan. Ana was a Holocaust survivor. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.