Ana Sherman of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Sherman; devoted mother of Natasha Nalley and Sonia (Robert) Stevens; loving grandmother of Lori (Kyle), David (Janelle), Anthony and the late Chris; cherished great-grandmother of Jarrett (Megan), Morgan, Liam and Dylan; beloved great-great-grandmother of Forrest, Evra and Jordan. Ana was a Holocaust survivor. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


