Anastasios T. Cokenias (Age 94)
On Friday, June 5, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Marie Cokenias; father of Carol Ann Newcome (Rick), John Cokenias, Diane Honeycutt and Eileen Stratis (Mike); grandfather of Jackie Cokenias, Michelle Hebert and Jason, Kevin and Karen Honeycutt. SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC. A private family viewing will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House, where families of hospitalized veterans stay, at www.donations@fisherhouse.org or to Gilchrist Center Howard County (Hospice),11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, www.gilchristcares.org/donations.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.