Anastasios Cokenias
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anastasios's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Anastasios T. Cokenias   (Age 94)  
On Friday, June 5, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Marie Cokenias; father of Carol Ann Newcome (Rick), John Cokenias, Diane Honeycutt and Eileen Stratis (Mike); grandfather of Jackie Cokenias, Michelle Hebert and Jason, Kevin and Karen Honeycutt. SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC. A private family viewing will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House, where families of hospitalized veterans stay, at www.donations@fisherhouse.org or to Gilchrist Center Howard County (Hospice),11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, www.gilchristcares.org/donations.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved