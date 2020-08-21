1/1
ANDORIA WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANDORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Andoria A. Williams  
Of Bowie, MD passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was the loving mother of Sherrie Archer, Angela, Harriet and Maurice Fields and Brian Williams; grandmother of 11; and great grandmother of four. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Glenarden Ministry Center, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins, Inc.www.jbjfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden Ministry Center
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden Ministry Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved