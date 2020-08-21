ANDORIA WILLIAMS

Of Bowie, MD passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was the loving mother of Sherrie Archer, Angela, Harriet and Maurice Fields and Brian Williams; grandmother of 11; and great grandmother of four. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Glenarden Ministry Center, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins, Inc.