ANDRE' M. DUCKETT, SR.
Peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 beloved husband of Deboah J. Duckett; loving father of Andre' Jr. (Kerryn) and Ashley; grandfather to Alani, Ashton and Avery and brother to Gregg and Ronald (Delphine). He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, May 19 viewing 4 to 8 p.m. at Pridgen Funeral Home, 9455 Lanham Severn Rd., Lanham, MD 20706. Live Streamed Funeral Wednesday, 11 a.m: www.stjosephcatholicchurch-largo.org
Interment Resurrection Cemetery.