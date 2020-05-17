The Washington Post

Andre' DUCKETT Sr.

Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD
20706
(301)-577-9455
Viewing
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD 20706
Funeral
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Live Streamed Funeral
www.stjosephcatholicchurch-largo.org
ANDRE' M. DUCKETT, SR.  

Peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 beloved husband of Deboah J. Duckett; loving father of Andre' Jr. (Kerryn) and Ashley; grandfather to Alani, Ashton and Avery and brother to Gregg and Ronald (Delphine). He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, May 19 viewing 4 to 8 p.m. at Pridgen Funeral Home, 9455 Lanham Severn Rd., Lanham, MD 20706. Live Streamed Funeral Wednesday, 11 a.m: www.stjosephcatholicchurch-largo.org
Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
