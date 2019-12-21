ANDRE ANTHONY BROOKS, SR.
On Friday, December 13 2019, Andre Anthony Brooks Sr. of Ft. Washington, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Loving son of Ms. Bernice Brooks; devoted father of Andre Jr and Miles Brooks. He also leaves to cherish his memory two brothers, Antoine and Aaaron Brooks, Ms. Rasheeda Brooks, many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Antonio Brooks and a brother Antonio Johnson. Family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict The Moor Catholic Church, 320 21st Street, NE, Washington, DC. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.