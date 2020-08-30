1/1
Andre Fultz
Andre E. Fultz "Dre"  
On Monday, August 17, 2020 of Fort Washington, Maryland. Dre as he was more affectionately called leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jackie; children, Trenesha Mimms (John) and Sean Fultz. Also surviving are his mother, Martha, grandchildren, Jared, Ehrynne and Ethan; brother-in-law, Billy Givens, sister-in-law, Wanda Keys (Ernest), niece, Jowanna Oates and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing, 9:30 a.m until time of Service, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
SEP
1
Service
10:30 AM
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
Funeral services provided by
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
