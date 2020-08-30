Andre Fultz



Andre E. Fultz "Dre"

On Monday, August 17, 2020 of Fort Washington, Maryland. Dre as he was more affectionately called leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jackie; children, Trenesha Mimms (John) and Sean Fultz. Also surviving are his mother, Martha, grandchildren, Jared, Ehrynne and Ethan; brother-in-law, Billy Givens, sister-in-law, Wanda Keys (Ernest), niece, Jowanna Oates and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing, 9:30 a.m until time of Service, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.



